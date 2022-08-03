Can cannabis make me a better parent?

Erica Nahorniak Photograph: Erica Nahorniak

One summer day when my young son had a lot of energy to burn and was chasing after me to play, I took a hit from my vape and thought, Here goes. We got on the floor and played for an hour — and it was more fun than usual. Normally, with the busy brain of an adult, it’d be hard to sit and do make-believe for so long. But in that moment, I really felt present with him.

Yes, cannabis can push you to be a more engaged, fun-loving parent. It interacts with our endocannabinoid system to restore homeostasis — a feeling of level and balance. Our bodies rarely get there on their own because of stress and distraction.

If you need an energy and focus boost for parenting, I recommend a one- or two-second vape inhalation of a ­sativa-leaning cannabis strain.

Nahorniak works at Hatch Dispensary in Addison.

Have a question for our budtender? E-mail budtender@chicagomag.com.