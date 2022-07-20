Big and chunky scarves are winter’s thing. For summer, silky and virtually weightless ones win. And you can find them in Deseda’s chic assortment of styles and patterns. From her Lake Forest studio, owner Sarah Somers, who left her job as a finance executive four years ago to launch her business, partners with artists from as far away as the Netherlands to design limited-edition pieces. They are printed and hand-­finished by Italian silk specialists. From the thin and easy-to-knot Twiggy (pictured) to the across-the-shoulders statement Grand Dame, there are styles for anyone under the blistering sun. shopdeseda.com