Begüm Khan freshwater pearl, opal, and gold-plated earrings
Photograph: Begüm Khan

Fluttering Pair

Begüm Khan freshwater pearl, opal, and gold-plated earrings. $1,000, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

 

Balenciaga insect-inspired wrap D-frame sunglasses
Photograph: Getty Images

Bug-Eyed

Balenciaga insect-inspired wrap D-frame sunglasses. $490, balenciaga.com

 

Johnny Was snake-embossed leather sneakers
Photograph: Neiman Marcus

Fly Sneaks

Johnny Was snake-embossed leather sneakers. $248, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile

 

Chopova Lowena stainless steel pendant necklace
Photograph: Nordstrom

Wing Wear

Chopova Lowena stainless steel pendant necklace. $290, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side

 

John Derian handblown glass paperweight
Photograph: John Derian

Beetle Beauty

John Derian handblown glass paperweight. $75, Jayson Home

 

Madiso crystal pin
Photograph: Ikram

Flight of Fancy

Madiso crystal pin. $495, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St., Near North Side

 

John Derian matchbox
Photograph: John Derian

Good-Luck Lights

John Derian matchbox. $4, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park

 

Gucci Bestiary GG Supreme canvas and leather bag
Photograph: Gucci

Buzz Thrill

Gucci Bestiary GG Supreme canvas and leather bag. $1,100, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile