Fluttering Pair
Begüm Khan freshwater pearl, opal, and gold-plated earrings. $1,000, Saks Fifth Avenue, 700 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Bug-Eyed
Balenciaga insect-inspired wrap D-frame sunglasses. $490, balenciaga.com
Fly Sneaks
Johnny Was snake-embossed leather sneakers. $248, Neiman Marcus, 737 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile
Wing Wear
Chopova Lowena stainless steel pendant necklace. $290, Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side
Beetle Beauty
John Derian handblown glass paperweight. $75, Jayson Home
Flight of Fancy
Madiso crystal pin. $495, Ikram, 15 E. Huron St., Near North Side
Good-Luck Lights
John Derian matchbox. $4, Jayson Home, 1885 N. Clybourn Ave., Lincoln Park
Buzz Thrill
Gucci Bestiary GG Supreme canvas and leather bag. $1,100, Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile