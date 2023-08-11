Photograph: Tonika Johnson

Growing Home

“It’s an organic farm that’s been in the neighborhood 15 years. In an area that’s deprived of fresh vegetables, homegrown food, it’s refreshing to have them. They have a farmers’ market Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. I like their kale, some of their greens, tomatoes — just a variety of things I can’t get easily.” 1844 W. 59th St.

Englewood Branded

“It’s all local merchandise: sweatshirts, T-shirts that say things like ‘Respect Englewood,’ ‘Honor Englewood,’ things that make you feel good about the community. They’re opening an outdoor corner space near the store called the Englewood Breakroom, where they’ll hold events.” 1546 W. 63rd St.

Haute Brats

“We don’t really have any sit-down restaurants, but you can grab chicken, brats, gyros here. The food is so good. Chef D — Darryl Fuery — is just a remarkable local chef, and he opened this a few months ago.” 6239 S. Ashland Ave.