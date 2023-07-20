PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

Photograph: Matthew Murphy

1 He’s a Thriller

Gary, Indiana’s most famous son moonwalks again in MJ: The Musical. The Broadway bio-musical, which features nearly 40 songs from Michael Jackson’s catalog, kicks off its first national tour with a monthlong stay at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Aug. 1–Sept. 2. broadwayinchicago.com

2 Zen and Now

The Midwest Buddhist Temple in Old Town hosts the Ginza Holiday Festival, an annual celebration of Japanese food and culture where you can browse wares from visiting artisans and see demonstrations of taiko drumming and martial arts. Aug. 11–13. ginzaholiday.com

3 Players’ Choice

Tear yourself away from Tears of the Kingdom long enough to check out the Chicago Video Game Music Festival, featuring half a dozen musical acts that specialize in the soundtracks of our gaming lives. Aug. 12. beatkitchen.com

4 State of the Art

State Street, that great street, goes car-free for Sundays on State. Stroll downtown for the last event of the season and catch live music and dance performances, art booths, food trucks, and more. Aug. 13. loopchicago.com

Photograph: Todd Rosenberg

5 Body Language

Dancers from nearly a dozen Chicago troupes unite on the Auditorium Theatre stage at Dance for Life, an exuberant annual performance benefiting the Dancers’ Fund. Aug. 19. auditoriumtheatre.org

Photograph: Miguel Angel Garcia

6 Big Noise

Ruido Fest, which bills itself as the Midwest’s only Latin alternative music festival, settles into a new location in Little Village as it enters its ninth year. Colombian singers Kali Uchis and Juanes headline. Aug. 19–20. ruidofest.com

7 Hoop Dreams

The Chicago Bulls look to court new fans ahead of the new NBA season at Bulls Fest. The free annual event outside the United Center offers activities and basketball skills clinics for kids and teens, as well as a three-on-three tournament with youth and adult divisions. Aug. 19–20. bullsfest.com

Photograph: Kyle Flubacker

8 Arias Alfresco

Hit a summer high note — or better yet, leave it to the divas — at Sunday in the Park with Lyric, the opera company’s free season-preview concert at Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavilion. Aug. 20. lyricopera.org

9 Rock the Block

Pilsen’s top concert venue takes to the street for the Thalia Hall Block Party. The free, all-day bash is headlined by L.A. psych-rockers Levitation Room, with support from locals V.V. Lightbody, Smut, and Modern Nun. Aug. 26. thaliahallchicago.com

Photograph: Saverio Truglia

10 Go for Baroque

The early-music ensemble Third Coast Baroque reaches outside its 17th- and 18th-century comfort zone to program its first festival. What are they calling their four-day takeover of the Epiphany Center for the Arts? Naturally, it’s Beyond Baroque. Aug. 31–Sept. 3. thirdcoastbaroque.org