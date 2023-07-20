After 21 years of selling her 14-karat gold chains online and at luxury boutiques, Lana Bramlette has opened Lana, a brick-and-mortar store that’s big on sparkle. In mirrored gold cases, you can find her collection, which has evolved over the years to encompass ways to, as she puts it, “dress the whole body,” from body chains to anklets and hand lariats. For fall, she’s introducing dramatic diamond pieces, like earrings that crawl all the way up the ear. A side room is a by-appointment enclave for private showings and customization. “It’s always been my dream to open a store,” says Bramlette, who lives on the North Shore. “What more amazing place to do it than in my own backyard?” 912 Green Bay Rd., Winnetka