I was the best shortstop in baseball for a little while. A lot of players were making more money than me. I never cared. If you want to make money no matter the cost, you will do stupid stuff that gets you in trouble. Most of my friends I grew up with died or they’re in jail because they wanted to make money.

I remember where I came from in Venezuela. I didn’t have money. I didn’t have a house. I didn’t have anything. My parents got divorced when I was 10. I lived in a correctional school for two years. God gave me the opportunity to come to the United States at 16. I didn’t want to go back to what I was.

Winning the World Series in 2005 was the worst thing that ever happened to me. Because as soon as you do that with only two years as a manager in the big leagues, then what are you going to do after that? From now on, you suck no matter what.

You win, they love you. You lose, they hate you. As easy as that.

In this country, the more honest you are, the more problems you get. I said that Alex Rodriguez was not supposed to be on the Dominican team because he’s not Dominican, and they made it a big deal. I said, “I love Fidel Castro,” and they made it a big deal. Well, I admired Fidel Castro. That’s the right word. I admired him because that motherfucker was a badass. Everybody wanted his head, and he was still there for 60 years.

My people took Twitter away from me three years ago. I was in Venezuela and told the president of the country, “You know where I live. Show up to my house, just you and me. I will kick your fucking ass.” My friends are like, “No more tweets from you.”

I was in Anaheim having lunch with my youngest kid in a mall court. These kids show up, and their dad says, “Hey, this is Ozzie Guillen.” The kids say, “Whoa, the crazy guy?” I look at my son’s face, and he’s like, “Please don’t fucking say anything.” I start laughing. I signed an autograph for them.

I’m the luckiest man for one reason: I married the right one. In my house, I’m the yes man.

I’m not allowed to smell like cigars in my house. I got to get undressed in the goddamn garage, get butt-naked, and head straight to the shower.

People think, Oh my God, this guy loves baseball. I don’t. Not the way I used to. The reason I loved baseball is because I got paid for it.

I love bullfights. I’ve got more friends in bullfighting than in baseball. But American people don’t like bullfights because they can’t bet on them. People criticize killing animals. I don’t blame them. But I’ve seen my teammates killing deer. At least the bull has a chance to kill the guy that’s going to kill him.

I grew up in a bad family and never cried. I won the World Series two times and never cried. But I cry now that I have a granddaughter. For real. Like, estúpido. I drop her off at school every day and she’s going, “Abuelo!” — “grandpa.” And tears are coming down my face.