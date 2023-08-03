The Hidden Gem

Workshop Apothecary

2021 S. Western Ave., Heart of Chicago

The ethos Owner Tanya Tucci founded a vegan soap business in 2009. Ten years later, she opened Workshop Apothecary.

The DIY Craft a custom scent under her tutelage at the “perfume lab” or in a more intense group workshop.

The extras Fragrance options are standard (lavender, grapefruit, patchouli) and surprising (the sweet Unicorn Rainbow is a teen fave). Pick roller ball or spritzer, and size: $17 for a half ounce, $40 for three ounces. Also indulgeable: handmade soap and coffee scrub.

The Mainstay

Aroma Workshop

2110 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park

The ethos The passion project of owner Tedd Neenan, this perfumery celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

The DIY Customers typically spend about an hour creating a signature scent from 50 aromatic options in categories such as floral, citrus, nature, and gourmand.

The extras BYO wine or coffee to enjoy while you decide on your fragrance, which runs $30 for a half ounce, $60 for two ounces. Custom scents can also be added to linen spray or body butter.

Photograph: Le Labo

The Luxe Spot

Le Labo

47 E. Oak St., Gold Coast; 1618 N. Milwaukee Ave., Bucktown

The ethos The Estée Lauder-owned chain offers a steampunk-tinged splurge.

The DIY Touch and smell raw ingredients before a technician blends your selection, chosen from 19 signature scents, while you watch.

The extras Eau de parfum prices range from $97 for a half ounce to $1,055 for 500 milli-liters (about 17 ounces). Get discounted refills in your personalized bottle from any Le Labo store in more than 40 countries around the world.