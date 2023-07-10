Liv Melchers’s three-year-old Able Shoppe put Elgin on the map as a destination for vintage wares and fashion. Now she’s moving her act to West Town, with a pop-up at 1821 West Chicago Avenue through September that’s focused on her favorite things.

Photography: Mandy Lancia

Midcentury modern decor

“One should not be the oldest thing in one’s home. When I’m hunting for midcentury pieces specifically, I like objects made of quality materials such as teak or walnut that do not feel stuck in the 1960s but play well with antiques and modern decor. I love a sleek gooseneck lamp juxtaposed with a primitive stool.”

Prints

“I’m always looking for moody landscape oil paintings, graphic museum prints, and portraits. Currently I am really excited about oversized abstract paintings. They add great energy.”

Vintage clothing

“I’m drawn to interesting patterns, textures, and shapes. The bold prints of the 1960s and 1970s paired with the classic silhouettes of the 1990s — those are pieces relevant to current trends yet timeless.”