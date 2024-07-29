Photograph: Ian McLaren

1 Gotta Have Faith

In First Floor Theater’s religious-ish rom-com In His Hands, Christian (played by Alex Benito Rodriguez, pictured) and Daniel might be falling in love, as long as God doesn’t get in the way. Through Aug. 24. firstfloortheater.com

2 Currency Affairs

Cash is king at Rosemont’s World’s Fair of Money, where vintage coin and currency collectors can browse dealers’ wares and ogle rarities like a 1794 U.S. silver dollar. Aug. 6–10. money.org

Photograph: Aaron Ehinger

3 Gay Rites

Queer-friendly music acts fill five stages at Northalsted Market Days, the long-running street fest that brings 100,000 visitors to the city’s official gayborhood. Aug. 10–11. northalsted.com

Photograph: Matthew Murphy/Evan Zimmerman

4 Blast to the Past

It was only a matter of time before Back to the Future became a musical. The tuner based on the 1985 time-travel caper sets the Cadillac Palace Theatre as its destination. Aug. 13–Sept. 1. broadwayinchicago.com

5 Expiration Date Night

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom confronts mortality (but in a fun way, with songs!) in her solo comedy Death, Let Me Do My Show. Aug. 14–24. steppenwolf.org

6 Founding Fodder

Marriott Theatre gets into the political-squabbling spirit with a revival of 1776, the Tony-winning musical about the Continental Congress. Aug. 21–Oct. 13. marriotttheatre.com

Photograph: Cam Hicks

7 Omar’s Comin’

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and northwest Indiana native Omar Apollo headlines Northerly Island in support of his sophomore album, God Said No. Aug. 23. ticketmaster.com

8 Next Level

The free two-day music fest LatiNxt brings rising Latin American acts (including French Chilean rapper Ana Tijoux and Mexican electronic-folk artist Pahua) to three Navy Pier stages. Aug. 24–25. navypier.org

Photograph: Meredith Traux

9 Joy to the World

The 24-year-old jazz singer Samara Joy has been hailed as a generational talent. Hear her croon under the stars at her Ravinia debut. Aug. 25. ravinia.org

10 Polish With Everything

Get your fill of polka and pierogi at Taste of Polonia. The Labor Day weekend affair in Jefferson Park bills itself as the country’s largest Polish festival. Aug. 30–Sept. 2. topchicago.org