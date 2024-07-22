■ One of the big differences with Watergate is that the media agreed on the facts. They might argue the meaning or the policy implications, but facts were facts. You had William F. Buckley and Gore Vidal doing their debate show, and it was perfectly civil. It was an intellectual discussion where you could go, “Oh, that’s a rational point of view.”

■ There are times when I would like to be involved in the Trump cases, particularly in the investigations. Imagine how we felt listening to the Nixon tapes the first time, or imagine how we felt when we found out there were tapes. It’s very exciting to gather the evidence.

■ A year after I started at the Justice Department, prosecuting organized crime, I realized the men who started with me were trying cases while I was still doing appeals. I went to the head of the section: “How come?” He said, “Because you’re a girl, and you’d be more vulnerable.” I said, “What didn’t you notice about me when you hired me as a trial attorney?”

■ My first time on TV, when I was general counsel of the army, was on Good Morning America with David Hartman. We’re talking about a tank and how it would operate in the desert or cold weather. When we’re done, he says, “I have just one last question: Do you plan to have children?” I’m on live TV. My mother wouldn’t ask me that question.

■ Doing appeals was actually a great way to learn the mistakes trial lawyers make. In fact, having a year of arguing appeals is probably what qualified me to be the first solicitor general of the State of Illinois. So I got lemons, but I made them into lemonade.

■ I started with MSNBC in 2017. People say, “You’re in my bedroom with me. I feel like I know you.” I’ll be walking down the street and someone will roll down their car window and go, “Jill, Jill.” I turn around, thinking I know them, and they go, “Oh, I don’t know you, I just know you.” People constantly say, “You helped me get through this. You kept me sane. You explained things.” I love it. It’s very reaffirming.

■ I take my preparation seriously. The same was true as a trial lawyer. I can’t go on TV and just wing it. If I’m going to be believed, I can’t just read a news article. If it says someone was indicted, I read the indictment. I read the pleading. I read the opinion that granted cert. I have to know more than the people listening or what’s the point of their listening to me?

■ I know the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but I don’t sing it out loud. I don’t sing “Happy Birthday” out loud. I was told to mouth the words to my grade school graduation song because I would throw everyone off-key.

■ My father would say, “If you see a problem, fix it. Don’t bemoan it. Do something.” That’s how I’ve always been. I had complaints when I moved into a condo in the city, but instead of complaining, I ran for the board. Which was a terrible mistake. Nothing worse than a condo board.