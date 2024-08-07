Click on the numbers to view on the map.

1 1 the Obamas’ House 5046 S. Greenwood Ave. It may be Chicago’s best-guarded house without permanent residents. The good news: Concrete barriers have been partially removed and you can now walk (but not drive) on this public street (though not on the sidewalk), right in front of the Georgian Revival mansion the Obamas bought in 2005. It’s a secret how often the former first family stays here, but it’s often enough that the tree out front has been cicada-proofed.

2 2 THE Obamas’ First-Kiss Rock Corner of 53rd Street and Dorchester Avenue No one knows what powers this spot holds, but the Obamas’ first-date lip embrace, in 1989, must have been special to earn a plaque, attached to a boulder in front of this strip mall. The Baskin-Robbins where Barack treated Michelle to ice cream has been replaced by a Subway, but the mall now has another one in a different spot.