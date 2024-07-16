There’s something magical about gliding through the Humboldt Park Lagoon on Chicago’s only pedal-powered swan boats. Who knew the city had so much serenity to absorb: water lilies floating along the surface, wetland grasses humming in the breeze, turtles basking on sunbaked logs. For $30 an hour, up to four people can ride inside a giant swan, so it’s a versatile outing — great for sharing laughs with the kids or romance with a date. Though Chance the Snapper (the lagoon’s famous alligator) relocated to Florida, spotting a majestic heron is just as cool, not to mention safer. If it weren’t for the Willis Tower peeking between the trees, you’d never believe you were in the middle of a bustling neighborhood. 1301 N. Humboldt Dr.