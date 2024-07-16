You can see boats in the distance from practically anywhere along the lakeshore, but seasoned ship watchers know the prime viewing is actually inland. Spanning the Calumet River, the 95th Street Bridge connects South Chicago and the East Side, the city’s most maritime neighborhoods. Standing beside it is as close as you can get to oceangoing “salties” and Great Lakes freighters, some actually delivering salt to the Morton dock at 100th Street. Track their arrivals on the MarineTraffic app. And when a ship passes, bells clang and the bridge rises, just as it did for the Blues Brothers.