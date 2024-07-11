The luxury French fashion house Celine has boosted the style élevé in the Gold Coast since setting up shop here in December. Its sprawling store satisfies loyalists with signature minimalist men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, leather goods, accessories, and perfume. (Yes, you can score an iconic crossbody Triomphe bag.) Equally impressive is the Hedi Slimane–designed Brutalist setting, where natural stone statues loom next to mirrored gold glass, making this shop-museum hybrid a thrill for browsers and big spenders alike. 939 N. Rush St.