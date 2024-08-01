Photograph: Daniel Collinsworth

Mas Alla del Sol

“I’m a big fan. It’s a family restaurant making great Mexican food, with an underappreciated tequila/mezcal bar. Great margaritas and agave cocktails.” 5848 N. Broadway

Edgewater Monday Market

“It’s a tiny little thing, the smallest farmers’ market in the city, but I’m excited about getting my ginger juice.” 5917 N. Broadway

Senn High School

“The front yard has a big gathering place, and on Thursday nights in summer it becomes an outdoor neighborhood party. A string quartet shows up, and people bring their dogs.” 5900 N. Glenwood Ave.

Kohoku-Ku Ramen

“A new place around the corner from us, and it’s adorable. Great ramen, great fried rice, even great fried chicken.” 1136 W. Thorndale Ave