Although her art is big and bold, muralist Emmy Star Brown keeps a modest footprint. “I love supporting small businesses and independent makers,” says the Logan Square resident. She hunts for treasures at her favorite flea markets, art fairs, and gift shops: “I’m very loyal to specific, unique places.” Kimball Arts Center in Humboldt Park is one of many local buildings emblazoned with her colorful abstract paintings. (Her @emmystarbrown Insta has more.) Her work also adorns smaller canvases, like Yeti drinkware and Field Notes journals.

Photograph: Design at 329

Design at 329

329 W. 18th St., South Loop

“From vintage clothing to furniture and antique birdcages, you never know what you’ll stumble upon inside this multifloor warehouse.”

WISH LIST

Photography: (brush) Emmy Star Brown; (all others) Courtesy of the vendors

● Oversize paintbrush (above) “It feels like a treasured artifact with stories to tell. I want to display it on my gallery wall.” $25

● Antique wooden bench “It’s a really unique accent piece that’s covered in Pollock-like splatters.” $75

The Insect Asylum

2870 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale

“This educational, artful museum allows you to appreciate the natural world through a new lens.”

WISH LIST

● Bone-and-plant-encased resin dice “I can’t stop turning them and observing them.” $55 for a set of seven

● Long Dog Dandy canvas print (1) “Stylistically, this playful piece is really unique.” $70

● Ampersand Curiosities gold-gilded cicada (2) “I love unique ways to preserve cicadas. The metallic sheen really catches the eye.” $95 to $130

Nomad Chicago

820 N. Franklin St., Near North Side

“A charming gift shop, coffee bar, and event space with treasures from around the world. The smell of sage captures me every time I walk in.”

WISH LIST

● Cedar pencils “Since I’m someone who’s always doodling, these thoughtfully designed art supplies are at the top of my list.” $20

● French silk and cashmere scarves (above) “With their vibrant colors and hand-drawn illustrations, they feel like wearable works of art.” $140