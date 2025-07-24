Camp Wandawega in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, has long been a destination for Chicagoans looking to embrace the outdoors without roughing it too much (think cute cabins, treehouses, and tents). Now owners Tereasa Surratt and David Hernandez have brought their ethos to Chicago with a store they recently opened at 1429 West Grand Avenue. Wandawega Bureau of Tourism builds on the product lines the couple have been hawking at the campgrounds and online.

Owners David Hernandez and Tereasa Surratt Photograph: Andy Berndt

The Merch

Photograph: Nathan Bobey

You’ll find the expected — Wandawega-branded camping supplies such as matches, towels, dartboards, and duck calls and utility bags — but plenty more. The store will rotate exclusive offerings from the likes of Pendleton and Anthropologie, including heavy-duty blankets and candles. Wandawega has also collaborated with Chicago’s CH Distillery to produce a bourbon in celebration of the camp’s 100th anniversary.

A 100-year-old cabinet salvaged from a convent Photograph: Bob Coscarelli

The Vibe

Meticulously styled to resemble a Northwoods outpost, with just the right amount of kitsch, the space embodies the campground’s bow-and-arrow-hoisting, Hamm’s-chugging spirit with a museum-like collection of found objects and taxidermy curated over the years. In the front window: a vintage ethically sourced taxidermy grizzly bear (Surratt drove five hours to Indiana to get it). For nostalgic effect, Surratt and Hernandez had local artist Marina Ross paint a mural of what Camp Wandawega would have looked like in 1925. A backroom with a bar will host workshops and special events.