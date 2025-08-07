Clear Choice
Kartell plastic polymer Jellies serving bowl by Patricia Urquiola, $124. kartell.com
Fit to be Tied
Silk muslin cape, $4,500; embroidered lace top, $20,500; and bead-embellished denim jeans, $3,900. Chanel, 65 E. Oak St.
Ring Tone
Monica Vinader 18-karat gold vermeil and moonstone Siren stacking ring, $120. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
Style Blooms
Acetate and cubic zirconia earrings, $35. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.
Garden Perch
Havenview Pied-a-Terre cotton and linen sofa, $2,698. anthropologie.com
Sip Tease
Hand-etched Jardin wineglass, $630. Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.