Kartell plastic polymer Jellies serving bowl by Patricia Urquiola
Photography: (Chanel) Getty; (all others) courtesy of vendors

Clear Choice

Kartell plastic polymer Jellies serving bowl by Patricia Urquiola, $124. kartell.com

 

Silk muslin cape, embroidered lace top, and bead-embellished denim jeans

Fit to be Tied

Silk muslin cape, $4,500; embroidered lace top, $20,500; and bead-embellished denim jeans, $3,900. Chanel, 65 E. Oak St.

 

Monica Vinader 18-karat gold vermeil and moonstone Siren stacking ring

Ring Tone

Monica Vinader 18-karat gold vermeil and moonstone Siren stacking ring, $120. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

 

Acetate and cubic zirconia earrings

Style Blooms

Acetate and cubic zirconia earrings, $35. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave.

 

Havenview Pied-a-Terre cotton and linen sofa

Garden Perch

Havenview Pied-a-Terre cotton and linen sofa, $2,698. anthropologie.com

 

Hand-etched Jardin wineglass

Sip Tease

Hand-etched Jardin wineglass, $630. Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave.