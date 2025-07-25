Some say the ’80s are dead. Carrie Meghie’s response? Hold my yarn. Her new Chicago-based handbag brand, Neon Fringey, is a nod to a childhood steeped in craftsmanship and creativity. Raised learning to knit alongside her mother, Meghie once earned the right to wear a metallic silver bikini only because she made it herself. The former hotel manager and restaurateur turned real estate investor (luxury villas in Jamaica, no less) has channeled her artistry into bags now sold at Felt in Logan Square. Each piece is a carefully considered blend of texture and color, often crafted from fibers Meghie creates herself. And while early designs were heavy on neon, her latest take a more wearable turn: Think neutrals with a flicker of highlighter brights. They’re still impossible to ignore — just a little easier to pair with your everyday. neonfringey.com