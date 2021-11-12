An exquisite chandelier shipped from Italy and painstakingly assembled in Chicago hangs above the dining room of this historic Gold Coast greystone at 46 East Cedar Street. The chandelier gives off grand ballroom vibes — only fitting, since the home, which also includes a curved staircase, was built in 1895 for Potter Palmer of the famed Palmer House hotel. It’s now on sale for $2,999,000.

Situated on a quiet block a short walk from the Magnificent Mile, the home is nestled among three other Palmer mansions. Geoffrey and Linda Hirt, who are moving after 25 years to be closer to grandchildren, turned it into separate living quarters: an owner’s duplex and two investment units.

Guests enter the sun-drenched abode through an inviting foyer leading to the duplex. The home mixes new features — such as the chandelier — with old, maintaining some of the home’s original character.

Two of the three fireplaces are believed to be original, including one with an 1880 art nouveau French pewter mantel in the living room. This expansive room has a large bay window reaching to the ceiling, and is perfect for a grand piano: Linda is a classical pianist and opera coach at DePaul University.

High ceilings, original arched doorways and entryways, built-in bookshelves, and detailed molding add to the home’s appeal. A late 1980s addition to the rear of the house created a modern sitting area off the kitchen, with patio doors leading onto a balcony. The living room and dining room flow seamlessly into a well-appointed kitchen, where a wine rack is embedded within cabinets.

Upstairs are skylights, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a sauna, and an office where Geoffrey, a retired DePaul finance professor, keeps his published textbooks.

A bonus is the huge rooftop deck, which the owners considered a lifesaver during the pandemic. With views of the skyline and the lake, it’s an ideal sanctuary for outdoor dining, gardening, or entertaining.