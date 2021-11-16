FROM THE BIG SPENDER

1. Timeless beauty

Elsa Peretti’s classic 18-karat gold Bone cuff bracelet will earn you the title of Best Gift Giver for life. $28,000. Tiffany & Co., 730 N. Michigan Ave., Near North Side

2. Game-changer

Splurge on stunning checkers from Chanel Métiers d’Art collection to make spending time at home feel more chic than stale. $6,200. Chanel, 65 E. Oak St., Gold Coast

FOR KIDS (AND KIDS AT HEART)

1. Baby got backhand

A collaboration between Wilson and artist Romero Britto, the Britto Blade 23 will make Junior the coolest kid on the court. $50. The Wilson Store, 932 N. Rush St., Gold Coast

2. Hip to be square

Inspired by Japanese kumiki puzzles, the Cubebot unfolds from a perfect cube into a bendable robot made of beechwood with elastic-band muscles. $20. Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Streeterville

3. Oh, snap

Polaroid Go, the world’s smallest instant analog camera, fits in the palm of your hand and has a 1970s retro design that should please every generation from boomers on down. $100. Urban Outfitters, 1521 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park

4. Rubber soul

Lexon’s splash-proof silicone FM radio and Bluetooth speaker makes bath time a party. $60. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side

5. Every litter bit helps

A cheery trashcan like this graphic one from Dusen Dusen just might encourage messy wee ones to keep their rooms tidy. $75. areaware.com

6. Oy vey

So now you need my help? The Jewish Wisdom Ball, in a twist on its Magic 8-Ball counterpart, answers your questions with guilt-inducing shtick. $18. jewishwisdomball.com

7. Ahead of the curve

Safety, meet style. Little road warriors look fierce without sacrificing proper protection in the Thousand Jr. helmet, which can be customized with removable reflective stickers. $60; stickers $7 each. Judy Maxwell, 1349 N. Wells St., Old Town

FOR THE FOOD LOVER

1. Sweet spot

Elle Lei’s gorgeous, brightly colored bonbons are inspired by her time living in Japan. Her original Sugoi Sweets collection features flavors like raspberry rose, matcha, and coconut almond. $37.50. sugoisweets.com

2. Spice up your life

Occo’s half-teaspoon pods ensure your recipient will have fresh spices at the ready. The American Overachiever set includes Mexican oregano, rose petals, and Sichuan pepper. Bonus: Everything is recyclable. $38. eatocco.com

3. Upgrade your grill game

RPM Steak Salt, loaded with rosemary, thyme, and other herbs, takes meat to the next level. It also works on fish and veggies. $8. RPM Steak, 66 W. Kinzie St., Near North Side

4. Cool beans

Grist, a cookbook from Abra Berens, a former Chicago chef who’s now at Granor Farm in Three Oaks, Michigan, explores cooking with seeds, legumes, and grains. $35. Anderson’s Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville

5. Bee a baker

Honey Butter Fried Chicken’s corn muffins aren’t just tasty — they’re also super cute. This pan makes 19 adorable bee and honeycomb muffins at home. $38.50. honeybutter.com

FOR THE STYLE ICON

1. Heaven scent

The artisanal French fragrance house Mad et Len Apothicaire hand-pours decadent scented candles in rustic, earthy scents into stunning forged iron containers. $118. Norcross + Scott, 1476 W. Berwyn Ave., Andersonville

2. Graphic impact

Why buy a plain old designer handbag when you can opt for this GG Supreme classic design with a multicolor overlay and studded leather trim? $4,500. Gucci, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast

3. Little luxury

A bold matte lipstick that’s part of a limited-edition Rouge Hermès collection elevates a makeup junkie’s holiday stocking to squeal-worthy status. $72. Bloomingdale’s, 900 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast

4. American idol

Tom Ford 002 is the much-anticipated follow-up to the legendary fashion designer’s first book, which became an instant coffee-table must-have in 2004. $135. Book Cellar, 4736 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square

5. Gold standard

Pamper in high style with sparkly gold, Equilibria bath bombs crafted with essential oil blends and infused with CBD. $45 for a set of four. myeq.com

FOR THE ADVENTUROUS SPIRIT

1. ’Tis the ski-son

Splurge on these luxe Louis Vuitton ski goggles with LV monogram lenses and an elastic strap for the stylish ski bunny on your shopping list. $1,230. Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Streeterville

2. Happy trails

Tackle slippery sidewalks in style with Sorel’s waterproof Brex boots, which feature a chunky, sculptured rubber sole. $180. Nordstrom, Near North Side

3. Sweet sensation

Lord Jones Sparkling Gooseberry CBD gumdrops add seasonal flavor to holiday partying. $35. Suvarna, 3651 N. Southport Ave., Lake View

4. True colors

The pandemic passion project of an Evanston creative director, the big, chunky bottles of To Be Frank nail polish are purposefully gender neutral (as well as vegan and cruelty-free) and come in shades like Boot Camp and Slushie. $15. franknails.com

5. The sky’s the limit

It looks like a kaleidoscope, but the Stellarscope is much more: Point it toward a light and set the time and date dials to view the night sky anywhere in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. $42. celestaire.com

6. Get on board

Swagtron’s Swagskate NG3 is a good introduction to electric skateboards thanks to a “kick to cruise” capability that locks in speeds of up to 9.3 miles per hour. $140. swagtron.com

FOR THE HOMEBODY

1. New roommate

Invite this cheeky Alessi corkscrew, a self-portrait of its designer, Alessandro Mendini, to be a permanent houseguest. $56. alessi.com

2. Not the same old grind

The mod Ode Brew grinder from Fellow looks super sleek on a kitchen countertop and has 31 grind settings to ensure you brew the perfect cup. $300. Crate & Barrel, 850 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

3. Bright spot

The Museum of Modern Art’s toucan table lamp, handmade in France from recycled steel, will brighten even the gloomiest winter day. $160. store.moma.org

4. Skull-ful technique

This beechwood brush with natural bristles makes cleaning feel a little less like drudgery. $12. sourpussclothing.com

5. Light the way

This colorful handblown candleholder is a perfect fit for fun, twisty candles that come in an array of eye-catching shades. From $30 for candleholder; $35 for six candles. Hay, 755 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park