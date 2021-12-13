1. Allison Arwady, Chicago’s public health commissioner, is optimistic about family Christmas gatherings: COVID-19 is “under pretty good control,” and vaccines are available for 5- to 11-year-olds.

2. Chicago is on pace for its most murders since 1996, when 792 were killed. Business is noticing. Mayor Lori Lightfoot heard safety concerns from San Francisco tech companies. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin compared the city to Afghanistan and said he may move his company to New York.

3. Chicago police officers are retiring in record numbers — 367 in the first half of this year. To replace them, the department is holding entrance exams Dec. 2–4. Sign up at chicagopolice.org.

4. Ready for ’90s nostalgia? Material Issue is back with a documentary, Out of Time: The Material Issue Story, and a Dec. 2 reunion concert at Lincoln Hall.