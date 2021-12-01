As the pandemic continues to evolve, please check with venues before you go and stay up to date on current COVID-19 protocols.

A Night at the Museum

21c Museum Hotel Chicago

Photograph: 21c Museum Hotel Chicago

Art lovers: Have a slumber party with more than 50 notable 21st-century artists, including Tracy Stuckey and Daniele Puppi. This We Believe, the current exhibition in the hotel’s 10,000-square-foot museum, examines the evolution of belief systems and how they’ve led to a state of extreme polarization. But your whole stay needn’t focus on the weighty issues facing society today — no! Upstairs, 297 rooms designed by Deborah Berke Partners are sprinkled with original artwork and lots of comfy nooks, where, after slipping into a bathrobe and slathering on some Malin+Goetz lotion, you can binge-watch the third season of Succession. Hungry? Head down to Lure Fishbar (also in Miami and New York) and grab some Kumamoto oysters and lobster bisque — two apps you’d definitely never make at home. From $160 a night. 21cmuseumhotels.com/chicago ■ ■ ■

A New Lincoln Park Landmark

The Neighborhood Hotel

Even if you live in the hood, you can hole up in this residential-style retreat that’s next to the newly revamped Wiener’s Circle. There are just 14 suites in the 1893 German Renaissance Revival building, each kitted out with millennial pink pegboards, colorful coffeemakers, and a curated selection of books. But the real appeal, as the hotel’s name suggests, is the environs, so ask the well-informed staff for the best place to go sledding, take an architectural tour, or grab a croque madame. Rebel House Designs has done such a smashing job of re-creating the nostalgic vibe of your (dream) first apartment that you can relive those early days when your walk-up articulated that liminal space between youth and adulting. From $240 a night. theneighborhoodhotel.com ■

Sleeping With the Fishes

Sable at Navy Pier

Photograph: Mike Schwartz Photography

Offshore, which boasts the longest rooftop bar in the country, also happens to have a hotel beneath it, way out at the end of Navy Pier. Go ahead — drink too much, then sleep it off. Sable delivers killer views of Lake Michigan, though insiders know to book a corner room in Bay 3 to spy the skyscrapers, too. Offshore is enclosed in the winter, but reserve a table at Lirica, the hotel’s intimate Latin-inspired restaurant. From $189 a night. sablehotel.com ■ ■

Lean Into Winter

Pendry Chicago

Photograph: Christian Horan Photography

The 1929 Carbide & Carbon Building in the Loop has seen lots of changes, but this recent version is most definitely our favorite. Where once the art deco pile was dark and cavernous, now it’s bright and spacious, with pops of color that cheer up even the gloomiest of December days. Take advantage of the Stay & Skate package, which includes access to the ice ribbon at nearby Maggie Daley Park, or upgrade to a Wellness Suite, where Bala Bangles and Tonal machines (and a healthy juice upon arrival) promise to energize your weekend. Either will get you psyched for a bracing stroll along the Riverwalk, just steps from the lobby door. A hot toddy awaits by the fireplace at Bar Pendry. From $192 a night. pendry.com/chicago ■ ■ ■

Banking on a Big Night Out

The LaSalle Chicago

If you can wait until February, you can act like Jay Gatsby in a suite near the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago in the Loop’s financial district. On the top five floors of a 1920s Daniel Burnham building, the hotel’s 232 suites and oversize guest rooms attempt to reclaim the title of Chicago’s finest hotel, which the original boasted back when it opened nearby in 1909, replete with marble-clad baths, a well-stocked library, and a sunny solarium adjacent to the opulent lobby. More than a century later, the new LaSalle offers a modern take on Old World service, such as personal concierges, fancy cars to take guests around town, and even a 7,500-square-foot ballroom for that moment when we’re ready to don our jewels and finery and attend an over-the-top gala once again. From $319 a night. marriott.com ■ ■