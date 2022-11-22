PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

1 Off to the Raíces

Rubén Alvarez, the founder of the Latin jazz group Raíces, died in September, but the band plays on. Catch the quintet at Epiphany Center for the Arts and pick up a copy of its new self-titled album. Dec. 1. epiphanychi.com

Photograph: Britannie Bond

2 Family Ties

Squabbling Cambodian American siblings sift through the ashes of their late mother’s life in Vichet Chum’s immigrant family comedy Bald Sisters, receiving its world premiere at Steppenwolf. Dec. 1–Jan. 15. steppenwolf.org

Photograph: Jon-Christian Ashby

3 Holiday Magic

In A Magical Cirque Christmas, Lucy Darling, a regular at the Chicago Magic Lounge and the Rhapsody Theater, anchors a cast of acrobats and illusionists who must, of course, save Christmas. Dec. 6–11. broadwayinchicago.com

4 Under the Surface

The small-scale circus duo Company to X For, a.k.a. Liam Bradley and David Chervony, applies skills like acrobatics and “sincere juggling” to craft a portrait of queer friendship in Surface Tension, presented as part of Steppenwolf’s Lookout performance series. Dec. 8–9. steppenwolf.org

5 Canciones de Navidad

Forget “Feliz Navidad” — hear the early-music ensemble the Newberry Consort, which specializes in compositions from the medieval, Renaissance, and baroque eras, perform a program of Mexican Christmas music from the 17th century. Dec 9–11. newberryconsort.org

6 DIY Deals

Find unique gifts or treat yo’self when you shop the array of indie makers at the Empty Bottle’s Handmade Market. Dec. 10. handmadechicago.com

7 Myth Maker

Sculptor and installation artist Edra Soto ties the architecture of her native Puerto Rico to her mother’s experience of Alzheimer’s in a new solo exhibition, The Myth of Closure/El Mito del Cierre. Dec. 10–Mar. 5. theccma.org

8 Bach at It

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returns to the Harris Theater to perform the complete set of Bach’s six Brandenburg Concertos. Dec. 14. harristheaterchicago.org

Photograph: Whitney

9 Spark Plug

On the heels of its third LP, Spark, released in September, local indie duo Whitney plays a three-night residency at Thalia Hall. Dec. 21–23. thaliahallchicago.com

Photograph: WME Entertainment

10 Hometown Heroine

Ring in the new year with comedian Cameron Esposito, who got her start in the Chicago standup scene of the mid-aughts. Dec. 30–31. thedentheatre.com