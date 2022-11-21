Photograph: Vintage Royalty

Deco Duo

Jewelry designer Meena Osei-Kuffour circles back to the past with art deco–inspired earrings. She cites being in Girl Scouts as a child as an influence on her brand, Vintage Royalty. $46. Wolfbait & B-girls, 3131 W. Logan Blvd.

Photograph: Challenger Breadware

Iron Worker

Designed by bakers, the handcrafted cast-iron bread pan from Challenger Breadware is worth the dough; its tight seal creates the perfect amount of steam for a perfectly crackling crust. $299. challengerbreadware.com

Photography: Harper Collins, Clarkson Potter

Chefs’ Choices

Listen to Your Vegetables features 140 Italian recipes from Sarah Grueneberg, chef-owner of Monteverde. $45. The Book Cellar, 4736 N. Lincoln Ave.

Justice of the Pies offers slices of instruction and inspiration from Netflix’s Bake Squad star Maya-Camille Broussard. $29. Women & Children First, 5233 N. Clark St.

Photograph: Michael Zajakowski

Unique Spin

Turn the music all the way up with Vertical Grooves’ Floating Record upright turntable, with built-in speakers and Bluetooth. Each is hand-tuned by an electro-mechanical engineer. $925. verticalgrooves.com

Photograph: Brian Franczyk

Glow Time

Former U. of C. sculpture student Michael W. Dreeben throws new curves into candlestick making with his mango wood Wave collection. $120 (short) and $144 (tall). South Loop Loft, 685 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Photograph: Atlas Jewelry Co.

All Smiles

The Güd Vibes necklace doubles down on positive energy. It’s a groovy addition to Atlas Jewelry Co., a brand created by musician Pat McCloskey and model Nico Millado. $69. atlasjewelryco.‌com

Photograph: Mohop

Coin Keeper

Mohop’s little cat purse keeps your loose change in one easy-to-paw-through place. Designer Annie Novotny laser-cuts vegan leather and suede, then stitches them for a result that’s origami-like. $20. mohop.com

Photography: CB2

Champagne Ready

Fashion designer Azeeza collaborated with CB2 on the Marie coupe glasses. Flaunting jewel hues, they’re standouts in a sea of clear-glass alternatives. $17 each. CB2, 800 W. North Ave.

Photograph: MCA

Statement Scarf

Taking cues from graffiti, Isabelle Gougenheim creates wearable art. The edgy pieces from the Logan Square designer, who is originally from Strasbourg, France, can be dressed up or down. $230. Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Photograph: Sunday’s Finest

So Golden

A nuanced take on an old-fashioned from Sunday’s Finest comes bottled and ready to swig. The three-whiskey recipe was created by Robert Haynes, who has tended bar at the Violet Hour. $150. Foxtrot locations citywide

Photograph: MCA

Master Pieces

Muralist Liz Flores’s Playing With the Past gets the jigsaw treatment from Apostrophe Puzzles. Reflect on its meaning — the complex female human condition—as you assemble a whopping 1,000 pieces. $36. Museum of Contemporary Art

Photography: Graziela Gems

Perfect Gems

To create statement pieces like the pink sapphire and white sapphire necklaces (flashing 3.53 and 3.39 carats, respectively), designer Graziela Kaufman drew on childhood experiences in Brazil. $4,450 each. Razny Jewelers, 109 E. Oak St.

Photograph: Marion Parke

Well-Heeled

Chalk up the comfort of the Amanda 85 bootie to designer Marion Parke’s background as a podiatric surgeon. Hand-stitched with layered suede, it gives you a hug, ankle to toe. $895. Neapolitan, 560 Chestnut St., Winnetka