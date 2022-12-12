Photograph: Vashon Jordan Jr.

Twitter Handle:@vashon_photo

Followers:20,900

Who is behind it: Vashon Jordan Jr., a 23-year-old photographer for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s reelection campaign

What it is: Vibrant Chicago cityscapes: Promontory Point, the Green Line at sunrise

How it started: The West Pullman resident’s love for the camera was shaped at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy. “I became a school photographer, taking photos of my friends, sports teams, theater productions.”

First viral tweet: A Millennium Park sunset in November 2021 got 2,724 likes. “It made other folks as happy as it made me.”

Favorite photo: An image of Brooks College Prep, also tweeted last fall. “A lot of students were like, ‘Wow, never seen a school look this beautiful.’ The school is printing it on a poster to recruit people.”