Twitter Handle:@vashon_photo
Followers:20,900
Who is behind it: Vashon Jordan Jr., a 23-year-old photographer for Governor J.B. Pritzker’s reelection campaign
What it is: Vibrant Chicago cityscapes: Promontory Point, the Green Line at sunrise
How it started: The West Pullman resident’s love for the camera was shaped at Gwendolyn Brooks College Preparatory Academy. “I became a school photographer, taking photos of my friends, sports teams, theater productions.”
First viral tweet: A Millennium Park sunset in November 2021 got 2,724 likes. “It made other folks as happy as it made me.”
Favorite photo: An image of Brooks College Prep, also tweeted last fall. “A lot of students were like, ‘Wow, never seen a school look this beautiful.’ The school is printing it on a poster to recruit people.”