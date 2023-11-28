One of my beloved indulgences is to eat frozen treats outdoors in subzero temperatures — specifically frozen custard from Lickity Split, whose Edgewater location wisely stays open year-round. Counterintuitive though it seems to put something cold inside your body when it’s cold outside, it’s a leisurely luxury to consume a sundae or cone (I’m partial to vanilla with butterscotch sauce, whipped cream, chopped peanuts, and a cherry) while strolling around in the snow, savoring each bite because you know it won’t melt. Plus, the sweetness of the custard offsets the bitterness of the weather. It’s perfect if you’re a glutton for cold, like I am — or just a glutton.