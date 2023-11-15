They advocated for the vulnerable, reckoned with history, and brought joy to the masses. These six honorees represent the best of our city.

Photography by Sandro

Christina Whitehouse

The Bike Lane Revolutionary

The Bike Lane
Revolutionary

Andrew Glatt and Nicole Novotny

The Friday Morning Swimmers

The Friday Morning
Swimmers

Amanda Williams

The Conscientious Artist

The Conscientious
Artist

Jonathan Eig

The King Chronicler

Evelyn Figueroa

The Migrant Welcome Wagon

The Migrant Welcome
Wagon