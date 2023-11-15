Chicagoans of the Year They advocated for the vulnerable, reckoned with history, and brought joy to the masses. These six honorees represent the best of our city. Photography by Sandro November 15, 2023, 6:00 am They advocated for the vulnerable, reckoned with history, and brought joy to the masses. These six honorees represent the best of our city. Photography by Sandro Christina WhitehouseThe Bike Lane RevolutionaryThe Bike LaneRevolutionary Andrew Glatt and Nicole NovotnyThe Friday Morning SwimmersThe Friday MorningSwimmers Amanda WilliamsThe Conscientious ArtistThe ConscientiousArtist Jonathan EigThe King Chronicler Evelyn FigueroaThe Migrant Welcome WagonThe Migrant WelcomeWagon