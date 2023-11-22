Photograph: Northlight Theatre

1 Killer Instinct

Northlight Theatre rings up a bit of holiday counterprogramming with the midcentury thriller Dial M for Murder, in a new adaptation by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher. Nov. 30–Jan. 7. northlight.org

2 Bacharach Around the Clock

Blank Theatre Company has earned a rep for classic musicals; see if it delivers on Promises, Promises, Neil Simon and Burt Bacharach’s Swinging Sixties affair. Dec. 1–30. blanktheatrecompany.org

3 Honest Image

The Art Institute exhibition David Goldblatt: No Ulterior Motive features 140 works by the late South African photographer, who documented the everyday realities of life during and after apartheid. Dec. 2–Mar. 25. artic.edu

Photograph: Saverio Truglia

4 Drum As You Are

Local classical quartet Third Coast Percussion’s winter concert, Since Time Began, concludes with a Chicago-premiere piece of the same name by longtime collaborator Michael Burritt. Dec. 5. thirdcoastpercussion.com

Photograph: One of a Kind Show Chicago

5 Makers’ Mart

Cross off your holiday list as you browse handmade wares from more than 500 makers and artists when the One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale sets up shop at the Merchandise Mart. Dec. 7–10. oneofakindshowchicago.com

6 Sugar Rush

There’s no shortage of Nutcrackers this month, but we’ll welcome a jazzy newcomer to the fold. Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker features talent from the realms of both ballet and Broadway. Dec. 19–30. auditoriumtheatre.org

Photograph: Mindy Tucker

7 Friends’ Ends

Earlier this year, comedian Gabe Mollica dissected a painful “friend breakup” on an episode of This American Life. That story also forms the basis of Solo: A Show About Friendship, Mollica’s acclaimed (and pointedly?) one-man show. Dec. 20–23. thedentheatre.com

Photograph: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

8 Punk Priestess

The only inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame who’s also won the National Book Award, “punk poet laureate” Patti Smith makes her first appearance at the Salt Shed. Dec. 27. ticketmaster.com

9 Right Said Zedd

Is Navy Pier becoming an EDM destination? The baby-faced German DJ and producer Zedd takes over the Aon Grand Ballroom for a night, following shows earlier in the month by Louis the Child and Excision. Dec. 29. collectivpresents.com

Photograph: Orlove

10 House Party

Subterranean brings a French touch to NYE with Daft Disko New Year’s Eve, where DJs will set the tone for 2024 with music by the likes of Daft Punk, Giorgio Moroder, Phoenix, and Chic. Dec. 31. subt.net