1 Killer Instinct
Northlight Theatre rings up a bit of holiday counterprogramming with the midcentury thriller Dial M for Murder, in a new adaptation by playwright Jeffrey Hatcher. Nov. 30–Jan. 7. northlight.org
2 Bacharach Around the Clock
Blank Theatre Company has earned a rep for classic musicals; see if it delivers on Promises, Promises, Neil Simon and Burt Bacharach’s Swinging Sixties affair. Dec. 1–30. blanktheatrecompany.org
3 Honest Image
The Art Institute exhibition David Goldblatt: No Ulterior Motive features 140 works by the late South African photographer, who documented the everyday realities of life during and after apartheid. Dec. 2–Mar. 25. artic.edu
4 Drum As You Are
Local classical quartet Third Coast Percussion’s winter concert, Since Time Began, concludes with a Chicago-premiere piece of the same name by longtime collaborator Michael Burritt. Dec. 5. thirdcoastpercussion.com
5 Makers’ Mart
Cross off your holiday list as you browse handmade wares from more than 500 makers and artists when the One of a Kind Holiday Show and Sale sets up shop at the Merchandise Mart. Dec. 7–10. oneofakindshowchicago.com
6 Sugar Rush
There’s no shortage of Nutcrackers this month, but we’ll welcome a jazzy newcomer to the fold. Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker features talent from the realms of both ballet and Broadway. Dec. 19–30. auditoriumtheatre.org
7 Friends’ Ends
Earlier this year, comedian Gabe Mollica dissected a painful “friend breakup” on an episode of This American Life. That story also forms the basis of Solo: A Show About Friendship, Mollica’s acclaimed (and pointedly?) one-man show. Dec. 20–23. thedentheatre.com
8 Punk Priestess
The only inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame who’s also won the National Book Award, “punk poet laureate” Patti Smith makes her first appearance at the Salt Shed. Dec. 27. ticketmaster.com
9 Right Said Zedd
Is Navy Pier becoming an EDM destination? The baby-faced German DJ and producer Zedd takes over the Aon Grand Ballroom for a night, following shows earlier in the month by Louis the Child and Excision. Dec. 29. collectivpresents.com
10 House Party
Subterranean brings a French touch to NYE with Daft Disko New Year’s Eve, where DJs will set the tone for 2024 with music by the likes of Daft Punk, Giorgio Moroder, Phoenix, and Chic. Dec. 31. subt.net