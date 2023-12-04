As mom to a 3-year-old and 17-month-old twins, Ali Reff knows what busy parents need. And she pours it all into Mini Wonder, an offshoot of Alice & Wonder, her trendy women’s boutique. The clothing store, which opened in September, specializes in the sweetest years — newborn to 6 — and looks the happy-go-lucky part, with striped walls and penny-tile floors. Expect goods with a high cute factor and functionality. “We have a comfy sweatshirt with so many colors that if a kid got marker all over it, it really wouldn’t hurt,” says Reff. Pieces are designed to mix and match, making morning outfit grabs a cinch. Half of the shop is dedicated to city pride, but the super-soft Chicago onesies, tees, and sweatshirts aren’t designed for tourists. “These are playful and more stylish than the stuff you find at the airport,” says Reff. If that’s not enough to leave you smiling, then pop into the photo booth with your tot for a frame-worthy memory. 3527 N. Southport Ave., Lake View

Photography: Mini Wonder

Slippers, $18

T-shirt, $30

Teether, $10

Mad Hatter toddler beanie, $26

Bowie Baby toddler corduroy pants, $42

Stacker toy, $16