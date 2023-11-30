You can kiss your usual beauty routine goodbye. At Lip Lab’s new West Loop outpost, its first in Chicago and 11th nationwide, color experts work with you to create your own custom hue of lipstick. This is no standard makeup store. Take a seat at the bar to explore formulas (glosses, balms, lipsticks), finishes, and nearly every shade you can think of (yep, even blue). You can also experiment with flavors, like mango, rose, and sugar cookie. Before you leave, name your creation, and Lip Lab will engrave it on the tube. It’s exactly the kind of treat-yourself experience the holidays call for. 215 N. Green St.