Photograph: Mario Smith

The Cove Lounge

“It’s the bar you tell special people about. It’s hidden away and gives an old-school Chicago neighborhood feel. People call it a dive bar — they’re not wrong, but it’s more than that. It’s a cool place to sit and have a drink and have some real interesting conversation. Everybody there knows everybody.” 1750 E. 55th St.

The Silver Room

“It’s the spot to find the things you want, be it books, jewelry, clothing, somebody to talk to, ideas on how we can change the way our communities function. Even from back in its Wicker Park days, the Silver Room has always been a safe space. And you can get some legitimately cool gear.” 1506 E. 53rd St.

Hyde Park Art Center

“Besides that you can find an internationally known artist that happens to live in the neighborhood on their walls, they have always been open to the Black artist, to the artist of color. And their teen program is second to none in the city. Of the cultural stewards in our neighborhood, they are among the most important.” 5020 S. Cornell Ave.