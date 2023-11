Photograph: Chicago Architecture Center

The iconic Michael Graves kettle takes a playful form with a “tea rex” (get it?) perched on the spout. $299. Chicago Architecture Center, 111 E. Wacker Dr.

Photograph: American Writers Museum

The times may be a-changin’, but for the music lover in your life, a Bob Dylan print and postcard will always be on key. $22. American Writers Museum, 180 N. Michigan Ave.

Photograph: WNDR Museum

It’s no Jeff Koons, but this balloon dog knockoff has hidden value: You can stash your coins in it. $85. WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St.