I have become one of those crazy dog people,” confesses Sharene Shariatzadeh, president and CEO of the nonprofit LUMA8, the folks who give us the annual Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade and various art installations around the city. Since getting littermates Iggy and Lola three years ago, she’s fully embraced fur baby life. “I have two poodle stickers on my car, and every water bottle I have has a poodle sticker, too.” When not playing with her pups, the Gold Coast resident contemplates ways culture can elevate Chicago. That influences how she shops, too, as she looks to support local artisans.

Wolfbait & B-Girls

3131 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square

“They were a parade contingent one year, wearing these amazing wolf heads. The store represents local artists who make everything, including candles, dish towels, and clothing.”

WISH LIST

Photograph: Larry Green

● Larry Green painting “He’s a cool Chicago artist, and I love his signature water towers.” $85 to $450

● Gail Placko upcycled sweater monsters “This artist creates adorable multicolored characters out of cashmere. A favorite gift of mine for kids.” $40

Tails in the City

1 E. Delaware Pl., Gold Coast

“It’s a small boutique with well-curated items you won’t find in every pet store. I shop here for gifts for my friends’ and siblings’ dogs.”

WISH LIST

Photography: (dog collar) Sambboho; (toy) Haute Diggity Dog

● Sambboho collars (1) “I basically have boy and girl twins with my poodles, so I like to find things that are similar for them. It’s great to have design flair for something as simple as a dog collar.” $75 to $120

● Woof Clicquot Champagne toy (2) “This might be a New Year’s present for Iggy and Lola. They get the stuffed version; I get the real thing.” $14 to $22

Photograph: Leslie Schwartz

Ellie Thompson + Co.

2139 W. Roscoe St., Roscoe Village

“I worked with Ellie 25 years ago at an art auction house; she was our gemologist. She’s taken her design to the next level.”

WISH LIST

Photograph: Shawn Polen

● Bird skull pendant “I use these as very special thank-yous for the Arts in the Dark parade, because our icon is a raven.” $400

● Double ram skull belt buckle “I appreciate the spirit of the West. It would look cool with jeans and a leather belt, or dress it up with a fancy black outfit.” $1,800