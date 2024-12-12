Corti Photograph: Rob Riddle

Leilani Asian Fusion

“My friend Abigail Kemph just opened this stunning restaurant. It feels like you’re stepping out of Illinois and into a whole new place. The honey-walnut shrimp is out of this world.” 2 N. River St.

Fox River

“My condo overlooks the river. Now that I’m not an actor, I’ve turned into a morning person and get to watch the sun rise over the river and skyline. I love how Aurora is so connected to nature.”

French 75

“It’s an art gallery and a cocktail lounge where the mixologists are artists — I would never call them bartenders. I’ve been alcohol-free for almost two years, but they have a delicious array of mocktails.” 56 E. Galena Blvd.

Stolp Island Theatre

“This new theater that’s part of the Paramount complex is special. It will change configuration every production: The stage, the set, the seating will move to create a new experience each time.” 5 E. Downer Pl.