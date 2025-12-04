Since 1921, the Bears and Packers have faced each other 210 times, more than any two teams in the NFL. Green Bay has won 108 of those. (Curses, Favre and Rodgers.) This month they play twice. Here’s how to cast bad mojo on our northern nemesis.

■ Wear a foam cheese grater on your head.

■ Wear a T-shirt that says “Packers Can Suck My Ditka and Kiss My Butkus.”

■ Wear a T-shirt that says “Popes From Chicago: 1. Popes From Green Bay: 0.”

■ Boycott Culver’s. From Wisconsin with love? To Wisconsin with hate.

■ Eat a hot dog, not a brat.

■ If you must go to Wisconsin, don’t cross the 50-yard line: that is, State Highway 50, which separates Bears and Packers fans.

■ Tell jokes: “What do you call a beautiful girl in Green Bay? A tourist.” Or: “What do you call a 350-pound Packers fan? Anorexic!”