Moseley Photograph: Ryan Brandoff

Fantasy Costumes

“As a theater guy, I love this place. I’ve gone here when Collaboraction has needed something in a pinch that’s strange and over the top. They have things you could never fathom or find online.” 4065 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Perkolator Coffee

“Every neighborhood needs a great coffee shop, and this is ours. They roast their own beans and take their craft seriously. The breakfast burrito is amazing, too.” 6032 W. Irving Park Rd.

Portage Park

“The park is the nucleus of the neighborhood. It’s got everything: a field house, a dog park, soccer fields, a boxing gym. The Olympic-sized pool was built for the Pan American Games; Mark Spitz set a record there during the 1972 Olympic trials.” 4100 N. Long Ave.

Community Tavern

“It’s a gastropub with Asian influences. They have a sophisticated thing going on. There’s a lot of creativity on the menu. I love the barbecued ribs with ginger-lemongrass caramel. My wife gets the green papaya salad.” 4038 N. Milwaukee Ave.