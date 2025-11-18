Photo illustration: Clayton Hauck and Dave Rentauskas Photo illustration: Clayton Hauck and Dave Rentauskas Chicagoans of the Year From everyone’s favorite high school choir to a certain holy father, these honorees brought pride to this city in a tumultuous time. Photography by Clayton Hauck November 18, 2025, 6:00 am Leo High School ChoirThe Joyful Singers Rachel CohenThe Lawyer Who Objected Earl AbernathyThe Roadside Hero Maureen GravesThe Reluctant Immigration Attorney Doug McConnellThe River Guide Pope Leo XIVThe Homegrown Pontiff