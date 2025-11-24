Robert Redford in ‘The Sting’
1 Evoking the Golden Boy

The Siskel Film Center hosts a monthlong Robert Redford retrospective honoring the ultimate movie star. Screenings include The Sting, All the President’s Men, and Quiz Show.
Dec. 2–31. siskelfilmcenter.org

A scene from ‘Six’
2 Sing Out, Ms. Cleaves!

The half dozen wives of Henry VIII belt their way through beheadings and divorces when the pop-rock musical Six returns on tour. Dec. 2–14. broadwayinchicago.com

John C. Reilly
3 What’s Not to Love?

Native son John C. Reilly expands the Great American Songbook with his vaudeville-inspired show, Mister Romantic. Dec. 4–6. steppenwolf.org

4 Discomfort Zone

Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who dissects his interracial queer relationship in his most recent HBO special, Don’t Be Gay, settles in for six nights of standup. Dec. 6–11. thedentheatre.com

Aimee Mann and Ted Leo
5 Sleigh Me

The Aimee Mann & Ted Leo Christmas Show, an evening of songs and sketches anchored by the beloved indie musicians, skates into the Irish American Heritage Center. Dec. 11–12. oldtownschool.org

6 Porn This Way

The kinky film fest Hump!, curated by sex advice columnist (and native Chicagoan) Dan Savage, screens twice at the Music Box. Dec. 11. musicboxtheatre.com

A scene from ‘Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol’
7 Projecting Good Cheer

Created during the pandemic, Manual Cinema’s Christmas Carol reimagines Dickens’s classic through the lens of skeptical Aunt Trudy, who hosts a Zoom holiday gathering. Dec. 12–28. fineartsbuilding.com

8 The Faux Nepo Babies

Though not related to the Piano Man, local comedians-turned-rockers Billy Joel Jr. have nurtured that joke into a burgeoning fan base. Dec. 18. emptybottle.com

9 Drums of Lore

Tsukasa Taiko’s annual MCA concerts, Taiko Legacy and Reduction, are a December treat. This year, Reduction ties into the Yoko Ono exhibition with jazz-fusion covers of the Plastic Ono Band. Dec. 19–20. airmw.org

Art from the ‘Material Worlds’ exhibition
10 Outsider Architecture

Iconoclastic 20th-century architect Bruce Goff championed fantastical shapes. The Art Institute delves into his Material Worlds with this retrospective. Dec. 20 – March 29. artic.edu