Chef’s Kiss
Marc Weinstock hand-forged this gothic-looking high-carbon blade, leaving hammer marks for full badassery and sharpening the edge to 800 grit, making for a good all-around kitchen tool. The handle is crafted from 900-year-old bog oak — great for a home cook who doesn’t mess around. $675. marcweinstock.com
Cool It Now
Chicago studio Crucial Detail’s Ona, a flexible lattice of insulating thermal pods, keeps your Champagne and wines chilled in style. $115. crucialdetail.com
Nice Lid
From Don C’s streetwear brand Just Don comes this collab with Couture Worldwide, perfect for fashionable Bulls fans. $750. justdon.com
Mug Shots
Dara Schuman makes her wheel-thrown vessels by folding and trimming stoneware clay, resulting in a sculptural way to sip. From $75 each. The Center of Order and Experimentation, 1727 W. Grand Ave.
Blend Setter
KitchenAid stirs vibrancy into its new Butter stand mixer, which takes the color of, well, you know. Baking fans: It comes with a pastry beater attachment. $550. kitchenaid.com
Serving Style
The foot-wide Voro bowl from local maker Makokomo provides an excuse to display fruit on the table. $140. mcachicagostore.org
Rubber Goes Luxe
French-born, Chicago-based designer Delphine Pontvieux juxtaposes unconventional materials and semiprecious gemstones in her statement-making line Nyet Jewelry. A removable pearl in her rubber chain necklace allows the wearer to flip the switch from polished punk to princess. $589. nyetjewelry.com
Page Match
Artist Cody Hudson, a.k.a. Struggle Inc., lets abstract forms shape the narrative of his seven-inch-tall powder-coated steel bookends. $1,200 for a pair. phloemstudiogallery.com
Breakfast, Perfected
Page through the morning-recipe files of Paula Haney, owner of the beloved Hoosier Mama Pie Company. $35. hoosiermamapie.com
To a Tee
London label Wales Bonner collaborated with Chicago artist Theaster Gates on this striking Selah shirt with an image sourced from the Johnson Publishing archives. $390. bergdorfgoodman.com
Bloom Service
No mere stem holder, CB2’s Parade Reflect travertine vase features a circular brass backdrop that mirrors the flowers in an expansive, painterly way. $249. cb2.com
Electric Avenue
Look, Ma, no pedals! At least when you don’t want to use them, thanks to the throttle-only mode on the Flyer Flex, a utility e-bike from Chicago-based Radio Flyer. $2,299. radioflyer.com
Match Points
Designed and risograph-printed locally, Sunroom’s matchbooks help you check off your little-something list. $13 each. hellosunroom.com
Photography: (vase, mugs, wine chiller, knife, and necklace) Clint Blowers; (all others) courtesy of vendors
Styling: Sean Costello