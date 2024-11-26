1 Since He Been Gone

Shakespeare’s tragic teen ditches her suitor in the jukebox musical comedy & Juliet, which sets her post-Romeo potential to a slate of millennial pop hits written by Swedish chartbuster Max Martin. Dec. 3–15. broadwayinchicago.com

Photograph: Myriam Santos

2 Legends Only

Wish a happy 85th birthday to the incomparable Mavis Staples at the Auditorium Theatre’s concert celebration, featuring sets by Jackson Browne, Margo Price, and Staples herself. Dec. 6. auditoriumtheatre.org

3 Tappings of Good Cheer

The tap dance titans of the Chicago Human Rhythm Project put together a top-notch lineup of dancers and musicians for their annual holiday program at the South Loop’s Jazz Showcase. Dec. 9–16. jazzshowcase.com

4 Bach From Afar

As offerings from holiday visitors go, we’ll take the full set of Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos (performed at the Harris Theater by NYC’s Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center) over frankincense and myrrh. Dec. 11. harristheaterchicago.org

Photograph: Evan Hanover

5 Winter Weirderland

The mad scientists of Playmakers Lab transmute their CPS students’ stories into kooky stage sketches for That’s Weird, Grandma: A Holiday Spectacular. Dec. 12–15. playmakerslab.org

Photograph: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

6 Hudson News

EGOT? Check. Successful talk show? Check. Yet somehow Jennifer Hudson is just getting around to her first holiday album, The Gift of Love. Catch her tour’s hometown stop at the Chicago Theatre. Dec. 13. ticketmaster.com

Photograph: Jack Karnatz

7 Super Sounds

Local indie rocker Neal Francis recorded his ’70s-tinged 2024 double live album — cheekily titled Francis Comes Alive — at Thalia Hall. He returns to the scene for a pair of year-end shows. Dec. 13–14. ticketweb.com

8 Merry Melodies

Class(ical) up your seasonal festivities with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Merry, Merry Chicago!, a crowd-pleasing program of carols and chestnuts. Dec. 18–23. cso.org

Photograph: Jolene Siana

9 Elegy Medicine

Tennessee native Trae Crowder wants you to know that “progressive hillbilly” is not a contradiction in terms. The comedian stops by the Den Theatre. Dec. 21. thedentheatre.com

10 Dawn’s Early Light

Feeling more daybreak than nightlife? Musicians Michael Zerang and Hamid Drake’s tradition of 6 a.m. Winter Solstice Sunrise Concerts at Links Hall could be just your ticket. Dec. 21–23. linkshall.org