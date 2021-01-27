When Ippolita Rostagno launched her namesake jewelry line in 1999, the former dancer imagined creating pieces that a self-made woman would buy for herself. “It was very apparent that jewelry happened to you at given times of the year, like Valentine’s Day, or when you got engaged,” says the Brooklyn-by-way-of-Tuscany designer. “But it was frowned upon to self-purchase.” She aimed to change that with her sensual, organic pieces that are priced for the career woman and mix high (diamonds) with low (colorful gems) for everyday wear. Her second boutique, after the one in New York City, landed here in December, with a goal of democratizing the jewelry-buying process. Every bracelet, earring, ring, chain, or bangle hangs on a magnetic felt wall, ready to be tried on without need of salespeople (though they are around if you do need them). The only baubles quarantined behind glass are some of the one-of-a-kind pieces that make up the Luce Rosa collection, exclusive to Chicago. “One of the main stones is paper-thin mother-of-pearl encased in rock crystal, inspired by butterfly wings,” Rostagno says. “It has a unique iridescence and mysterious color that’s enchanting.” Splurge and avoid the awkwardness of asking to try on jewel after jewel locked inside a glass vitrine. 900 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast

$4,995

Hammered 18-karat gold necklace

$550

Hammered sterling silver earrings

$3,750

18-karat gold and diamond ring

$795

18-karat gold ring

$3,800

18-karat gold and stone bangle

$1,095

18-karat gold and stone earrings