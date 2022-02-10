Looking for a meaningful way to pledge your mutual devotion this Valentine’s Day? Winifred Grace’s Love Linked “permanent” bracelets help express long-term commitment with a significant other, relative, or BFF. Choose from a variety of gold chains and charms, and have the jewelry fitted to you — then quickly and painlessly welded with a tiny jump ring in place of a clasp. Way less stress-inducing than matching tattoos, promise. Chains from $16 per inch. By appointment at Winifred Grace, 5632 N. Clark St., Andersonville