After a pandemic pause, Chicago couples are saying “I do” to weddings again. We’ve got all the planning resources you need, from venues to host every kind of reception, to tips for planning sustainable weddings, and how to source a dream team of just the right vendors.
Ten local venues to host the wedding of your dreams. Read more
Wedding planning can get more complicated when you add cultural customs and other provisions into the mix. These vendors try to make it easy. Read more
How to make your big day explode with joy that’s gentle on the environment. Read more