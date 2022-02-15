After a pandemic pause, Chicago couples are saying “I do” to weddings again. We’ve got all the planning resources you need, from venues to host every kind of reception, to tips for planning sustainable weddings, and how to source a dream team of just the right vendors. 
Eat, Drink, and Be Married
By Nneka McGuire
Ten local venues to host the wedding of your dreams. Read more
Finding Your Dream Team
By Web Behrens
Wedding planning can get more complicated when you add cultural customs and other provisions into the mix. These vendors try to make it easy. Read more
A More Eco-Friendly Union
By Web Behrens
How to make your big day explode with joy that’s gentle on the environment. Read more