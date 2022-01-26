Photograph: Neiman Marcus

The Look of Love

Heart drops add extra glam to Gucci’s cat’s-eye sunglasses. $855. Neiman Marcus, 735 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast

Photograph: Coco Chocolatier

Sweet and Spicy

The wrapper on Coco’s rose-and-black-pepper-flavored chocolate bar features a toile pattern by Timorous Beasties. $8. MCA Store, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Streeterville

Photograph: Net-A-Porter

Pucker Up

Hotlips, the enameled silver ring by Solange Azagury-Partridge, is on display in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. $300. net-a-porter.com

Photograph: Matteo Rossetti/Getty Images

Shimmer and Shine

Versace’s metallic mesh evening dress is guaranteed to turn heads. Price upon request. Versace, 933 N. Rush St., Gold Coast

Photograph: Prism Outdoors

Wood You Keep Me Warm?

Prism Outdoors’s statement-making chiminea fireplace is crafted from laser-cut metal. $895. prismoutdoors.com

Photograph: Truff Hot Sauce

Heat for Heat-onists

Truff’s truffle-infused hot sauce takes your taste buds to the next level. $15. Whole Foods, 3201 N. Ashland Ave., Lake View

Photograph: L’Objet

Suggestive Scent

L’Objet’s Oh Mon Dieu No. 69 candle, with notes of cognac and leather, is an ode to Paris in 1969. Really. $115. Space 519, 200 E. Chestnut St., Gold Coast