The Look of Love
Heart drops add extra glam to Gucci’s cat’s-eye sunglasses. $855. Neiman Marcus, 735 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast
Sweet and Spicy
The wrapper on Coco’s rose-and-black-pepper-flavored chocolate bar features a toile pattern by Timorous Beasties. $8. MCA Store, 220 E. Chicago Ave., Streeterville
Pucker Up
Hotlips, the enameled silver ring by Solange Azagury-Partridge, is on display in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum. $300. net-a-porter.com
Shimmer and Shine
Versace’s metallic mesh evening dress is guaranteed to turn heads. Price upon request. Versace, 933 N. Rush St., Gold Coast
Wood You Keep Me Warm?
Prism Outdoors’s statement-making chiminea fireplace is crafted from laser-cut metal. $895. prismoutdoors.com
Heat for Heat-onists
Truff’s truffle-infused hot sauce takes your taste buds to the next level. $15. Whole Foods, 3201 N. Ashland Ave., Lake View
Suggestive Scent
L’Objet’s Oh Mon Dieu No. 69 candle, with notes of cognac and leather, is an ode to Paris in 1969. Really. $115. Space 519, 200 E. Chestnut St., Gold Coast