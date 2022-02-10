The future of Illinois: it’s electric! That’s what Governor J.B. Pritzker hopes, anyway — his goal is to get one million electric vehicles on Illinois roads by 2030. Last fall, the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois Act passed the legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. The REV Illinois Act (vroom vroom!), a package of incentives to seduce more EV makers to the Prairie State, includes tax incentives for investments and training costs. More electric cars manufactured in Illinois (plus the $149 million promised to Illinois’s charging program in the trillion-dollar federal infrastructure bill) could well beget more EV infrastructure in the state. That, plus a $7,500 federal tax credit for EV purchases, means buying a green-powered auto is looking more feasible for the average Illinoisan. If you’re in the market (or just EV curious), here are five electric vehicles expected to be on display at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. Feb. 12–21. McCormick Place. Near South Side. $15. chicagoautoshow.com

Photography: Provided by the manufacturers

GMC HUMMER EV

Designed as a civilian Humvee, the jewel of America’s post-9/11 aesthetic is getting the green treatment. The zero-emission EV “supertruck,” available as a pickup or SUV, has 1,000 horsepower and a 329-mile range per charge. It might no longer be a gas guzzler, but the EV is still extravagant, starting at around $110,000. Who says green energy can’t be butch?

BMW iX

Be kind to the planet in luxury with the BMW iX, starting at $83,200. The SUV has two electric motors and a range of 300 miles, can reach 80 percent charge in half an hour, and is equipped with leather seats, an electrochromatic panoramic sunroof, and a heated steering wheel. Thanks to the iX and its sporty sister, the i4 Gran Coupe, BMW expects more than half its sales to be electric by 2025.

FORD MUSTANG MACH-E

Bullitt’s muscle car got a green makeover. A four-door version of the classic coupe, the Mustang Mach-E comes in five trims: Select, Premium, California Route 1, GT, and First Edition, ranging from $43,895 to $61,995 in price, 266 to 480 in horsepower, and 230 to 300 in range per charge. The GT can go from zero to 60 on the Kennedy in 3.5 seconds.

SUBARU SOLTERRA

Really want to “leave no trace” on a camping trip? Get there in Subaru’s all-electric Solterra. This five-passenger SUV comes with the features that make Subaru beloved by outdoorspeople: all-wheel drive, and X-Mode for better traction and control while off-roading. Expect about a 220-mile range and an 80 percent charge within an hour. The Solterra will be out in 2023 (price yet to be determined).

CHEVROLET BOLT EV

Starting at about $32,000, the Chevy Bolt EV is as inexpensive as electric vehicles get now. But the low price point doesn’t sacrifice quality: The hatchback has a 259-mile range and one-pedal driving (speed up, slow down, and stop using just the accelerator). The Bolt EV is ideal for urban drivers — that small frame is perfect for snuggling into tight parking spots, “dibs” chairs be damned.