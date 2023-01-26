PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place.

Photograph: Michelle Reid

1 On the Lookout

Catch works in progress by three rising Chicago dance artists — Cat Mahari, Tuli Bera, and Drew Lewis — in Work Around, a new resident program under the auspices of Steppenwolf’s LookOut performance series. Feb. 4–12. steppenwolf.org

Photograph: Matt Manley

2 Vinyl Visionaries

Get into the groove with the crate-digging DJs of Soul Summit Chicago as the old-school soul and funk dance party marks its 13th anniversary at the Empty Bottle. Feb. 4. soulsummitchicago.com

Photograph: Myriam Santos

3 Staples Centered

She’ll take you there: 83-year-old gospel and soul legend Mavis Staples returns to the Symphony Center stage for the first time since 2017. Feb. 4. cso.org

4 Juicy Lucy

Meet headstrong heroine Lucy Snow in Villette, Lookingglass Theatre Company’s world-premiere adaptation of Charlotte Brontë’s 1853 follow-up to Jane Eyre. Feb. 8–Apr. 23. lookingglasstheatre.org

5 Living History

Collaboraction’s award-winning documentary-style play Trial in the Delta: The Murder of Emmett Till turns the DuSable Museum into the Mississippi courtroom where the Chicago teen’s killers were acquitted. Feb. 9–19. collaboraction.org

6 Take It Offline

They say the internet is forever, but does it have to be? Playwright Sharyn Rothstein examines that question in Right to Be Forgotten, about a grad student trying to escape the long digital shadow of a teenage indiscretion that went viral. Feb. 9–Mar. 26. raventheatre.com

Photograph: Chicago Botanic Garden

7 Flower Power

Fight the winter blues (and grays) with a trip to the Chicago Botanic Garden’s annual Orchid Show, where thousands of colorful tropical blooms fill the greenhouses. Feb. 11–Mar. 26. chicagobotanic.org

8 Open Seasoning

Music fans finally get a look under that iconic roof as Tove Lo kicks off the Salt Shed’s indoor concert series. Upcoming shows at the enclosed venue, with a capacity of more than 3,500, include Elle King, Iggy Pop, and the Roots. Feb. 17. saltshedchicago.com

Photograph: William Frederking

9 Fancy Footwork

The dance troupe Chicago Tap Theatre celebrates its 20th anniversary with a retrospective at Wicker Park’s Den Theatre, featuring favorite repertory pieces as well as new works by choreographers Heather Cornell and Tre Dumas. Feb. 18–19. chicagotaptheatre.com

10 Hello Dalí

The new Art Institute exhibition Salvador Dalí: The Image Disappears focuses on the 1930s, when the Spanish artist produced many of his most iconic surrealist works. Feb. 18–June 12. artic.edu