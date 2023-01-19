The South Side neighborhood best known as Beverly is also referred to as Beverly Hills. Considering some of the houses there, you’d be excused for confusing it with the star-studded enclave in L.A.

Though Beverly has its share of bungalows, plenty of residents built big, including the stockbroker who called the Tudor manse at 8845 South Pleasant Avenue home. Designed for him in 1926 by architect Rudolph P. Boehm, the five-bedroom house was later owned by members of the meatpacking Swifts and is now on the market for $1.29 million.

Even when designing small (in 1928, the Chicago Daily Tribune lauded his plan for a “charming” house of six rooms), Boehm favored French and English Revival styles. With this residence — on a street that boasts some of the area’s finest houses, including that of William M.R. French, the first director of the Art Institute of Chicago — he went all out. With a steeply pitched slate roof, casement windows, half-timbering, and a towering chimney, Boehm expressed the Tudor look on a lordly scale.

At only 12 rooms, the home is not quite a mansion, but its rooms are amply proportioned. The living room measures 600 square feet, while the primary suite — bedroom, sitting room, and bath — comes in at 692. The place has had just four owners; all seem to have appreciated Boehm’s design, as the house is filled with time-kissed details, including mahogany paneling in the library and formal dining room, built-in bookcases and china cabinets, French doors, decorative plasterwork, and vintage wall tile in the bathrooms. The heated sun porch features a little fountain hugging the wall and a groin vault ceiling. There’s a niche with an upholstered seat at the top of the second-floor landing, and the basement rec room sports a substantial wooden bar. It’s (almost) fit for a king.