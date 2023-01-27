Inspired by the hidden-gem gift shops in European boutique hotels, Victoria Fantauzzi has mirrored that vibe with her small but spot-on new store of imported crafts and apothecary goods. Each item has an origin story. Think: colorful beeswax candles made by a co-op of Indigenous women in Oaxaca, Mexico, or cleansing bars created in the South of France with local botanical ingredients. Fantauzzi was a founding partner of La Bella Figura, a maker of artisanal perfumes and skin care products. With this latest endeavor, she’s introduced her own face oil, made with prickly pear and kakadu plum oils. 4541 N. Western Ave., Lincoln Square